Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vanadium flow batteries gain ground as grid-scale storage solution

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium redox flow batteries are becoming a serious contender in the global energy storage market as demand rises for systems that can handle long-duration, grid-level storage. These batteries are built around a simple idea: store energy in liquid vanadium electrolytes kept in separate tanks. This setup gives them a long operating life, low degradation, and the ability to discharge energy for several hours.

Vanadium batteries can cycle tens of thousands of times with little performance loss, reducing long-term replacement costs. They’re safer than lithium-ion alternatives, don’t carry the same fire risk, and can be scaled up easily by increasing tank size. This makes them ideal for utilities and developers looking to add stable, long-life storage to their energy portfolios.

Vanadium is still more expensive than materials used in other battery types, and the systems require more space. But battery makers are addressing these issues by partnering with vanadium suppliers, developing electrolyte leasing models, and improving system design.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium flow batteries gain ground as grid-scale storage solution

Vanadium batteries are emerging as a long-life storage option for grid-scale renewable power.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources agrees MOU with Master Tyre for new carbon black substitute supply

Ferro-Alloy Resources has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive memorandum of understanding with Qingdao Master Tyre Co., Ltd for the potential supply of up to 360,000 tonnes per year of a new carbon black substitute produced from high-carbon, low-vanadium waste rock at its Balasausqandiq project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium gains strategic weight as market supply stays tight

Vanadium prices remain firm amid tight supply and growing demand from energy storage markets.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

The material at the centre of infrastructure and grid storage plans

Vanadium is drawing investor interest as it proves essential in both high-strength steel and durable grid-scale energy storage.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium is moving into defence, energy and industrial supply chains

Vanadium is being pulled into defence, energy, and industrial supply chains that rarely change.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium’s steady shift from steel to storage

Vanadium is building a second market beyond steel as grid-scale batteries gain traction.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple