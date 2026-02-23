Cora Gold’s £14m Strategic Backing Highlights Sanankoro Potential, Says Cavendish

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) has taken a step forward in its development journey, with fresh backing that could help accelerate its flagship Sanankoro project in southern Mali. According to the latest research note from Cavendish, the company’s recently completed fundraise not only strengthens its balance sheet, but may also open the door to further strategic support.

In its 17 February 2026 note titled Eagle Eye’s £14m investment could be just the start, Cavendish outlines how Cora’s Subscription and Retail Offering raised approximately £15.7m gross. Importantly, the Retail Offering was fully taken up and, as the company stated, was “significantly” oversubscribed.

The raise enabled Singapore-based Eagle Eye Asset Holdings to invest at the top end of its indicated range, subscribing for 228.5m shares at 6p per share without exceeding 29.9% of Cora’s enlarged share capital. Cavendish believes this strategic relationship could prove influential as Cora moves towards project financing and construction.

Target Price Increased to 22.3p

Cavendish analyst Yuen Low has updated the broker’s model to reflect the fundraise, revised gold price assumptions and the rolling forward of forecasts. As a result, the new short term target price has been lifted to 22.3p per share fully diluted, up from 18.2p.

A key driver behind the upgrade is a more robust gold price outlook. Cavendish now forecasts bullion averaging US$4,425 per ounce in FY26E, before easing to a long term price of US$3,500 per ounce from FY30E. The analyst notes that further geopolitical and macroeconomic developments could potentially support even higher prices.

Sanankoro Economics Remain Compelling

The broker reiterates the strength of Sanankoro’s updated Definitive Feasibility Study, published in September. At a flat gold price of US$2,750 per ounce, the project generated a post tax NPV8% of US$221m on a 100% basis, compared with initial capex of US$124m. The IRR was 64.9% and payback just 1.1 years.

At current spot prices of around US$5,015 per ounce, Cavendish suggests that project economics would be “significantly better”, with payback “well under a year.”

The proceeds from the Subscription and Retail Offering represent around 55% of Cavendish’s modelled US$37m equity component of the total US$124m construction funding requirement. As Cora itself said, the fundraise “underscores confidence in the quality of the asset and [Cora’s] development strategy.”

Valuation Shows Significant Upside

Cavendish’s forward looking sum of the parts valuation results in a 22.3p fully diluted target price . The valuation is based on a take out premise, incorporating Sanankoro’s NPV and additional exploration potential, while applying a 0.75x risk multiple pending permitting and financing.

The broker also highlights that Cora’s shares have outperformed both bullion and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF over the past year, yet still trade at levels that compare conservatively with certain African peers on an EV per ounce basis.

CEO Perspective on Strategic Investment

Commenting on the Eagle Eye investment, CEO Bert Monro described it as a pivotal moment for the company. In a recent interview, he said, “We are delighted to welcome Eagle Eye as a strategic investor. Their support is a strong endorsement of the quality of our Sanankoro project and our development strategy.”

He added, “This investment provides us with significant momentum as we move towards bringing Sanankoro into production.”

These remarks reinforce the broader message in the latest research note from Cavendish, that the £14m cornerstone investment may prove to be just the beginning of a deeper strategic partnership.

Final Thoughts

Cora Gold’s latest fundraise has materially strengthened its financial position and enhanced confidence in the Sanankoro project. With a revised 22.3p target price from Cavendish, improving gold price assumptions and a strategic investor on board, the company appears well positioned as it advances towards construction and production. While permitting and financing remain key milestones, the foundations now look firmer.