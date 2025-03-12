Three Exclusive CEO Video Interviews in March on Important Breaking News You May Have Missed

March brought several key developments in the business world, with CEOs providing valuable insights into their companies’ latest financial results, strategic moves, and future outlooks. If you missed them, here are three exclusive video interviews covering breaking news from Tekmar Group, TEAM plc, and Avation plc.

Tekmar Group: Record EBITDA Growth Surge and M&A Talk

Tekmar Group has reported record EBITDA growth, marking a strong financial performance. In this exclusive interview, the CEO discusses what’s driving this success and the potential for mergers and acquisitions in the company’s future. Watch the full video here:

Tekmar Group CEO Interview

TEAM plc: Profits in Sight as Revenues Soar and Growth Accelerates

TEAM plc is experiencing impressive revenue growth, bringing profitability within reach. The CEO details the company’s expansion strategy, key financial highlights, and what investors can expect in the months ahead. Watch the interview here:

TEAM plc CEO Interview

Avation plc: Soaring Lease Rates, Strong Results, and a Smart Fleet Strategy

Avation plc is benefiting from rising lease rates, with strong financial results reinforcing its market position. In this video, the CEO explains the company’s fleet strategy and how it plans to sustain growth in a competitive sector. Watch the full discussion here:

Avation plc CEO Interview

These exclusive CEO interviews provide first-hand insights into significant corporate developments. Whether you’re following financial performance, expansion plans, or market trends, these videos offer key takeaways from industry leaders. Click the links above to watch the full interviews.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.