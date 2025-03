Avation PLC Soaring Lease Rates, Strong Results, and a Smart Fleet Strategy (Video)

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is capitalising on a supply-constrained aircraft leasing market, with lease rates rising and financing conditions remaining favourable. Executive Chairman Jeff Chatfield discusses the company’s fully utilised fleet, recent aircraft acquisitions—including an Etihad-leased A320—and a strategic refinancing approach ahead of a 2026 bond maturity. With airlines eager for planes and Avation positioned for steady growth, the outlook remains strong.

Avation PLC is a specialist in commercial aircraft leasing, focusing on narrow-body jets and ATR turboprops, serving a global customer base.