Tekmar Group appoints Phil Lanigan as Chief Financial Officer

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services globally, has announced the following Executive Director Board changes.

Phil Lanigan will be joining the Group as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, subject to completion of customary regulatory due diligence by the Company’s Nominated Adviser.

Phil has considerable CFO experience with public market and private equity backed businesses.  Phil was most recently Group CFO for CRC Evans, an energy services business, where he was involved in the acquisition and subsequent integration of Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s Oil & Gas interests to create CRC Evans.

With a track record of enhancing shareholder value, Phil has extensive experience in business transformation and integration, growth and M&A.  He is a Chartered Accountant (FCA) and Chartered Tax Advisor (ATII).

Leanne Wilkinson, the Group’s current CFO, will handover to Phil Lanigan and leave the Group on 31 August 2025.  In over five years at Tekmar, Leanne has progressed from the role of Finance Director to Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Director.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “I would like to thank Leanne for the hard work and commitment she has given to Tekmar and we wish her every success as she progresses her career outside of Tekmar.

Phil’s track record of delivering results in transitioning and growing businesses as well as his extensive experience in corporate finance make him a valuable addition to our leadership team.  Phil will get working straight away on our 3-5 year plan – Project Aurora, in addition to managing a structured handover with Leanne.”

Steve Lockard, Chair of Tekmar, added: We are delighted to welcome Phil to Tekmar. As a highly regarded and experienced CFO, and with his successful track record driving growth, we are confident that Phil will add significant value to the senior leadership team. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Leanne for her hard work and dedication to Tekmar over the past few years and for all that she has achieved while in the role of CFO.”

A further announcement confirming the appointment of Phil Lanigan as an Executive Board Director, disclosing information in respect of Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, will be made prior to his formal appointment.

