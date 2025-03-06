TEAM plc Profits in Sight as Revenues Soar and Growth Accelerates (Video)

TEAM PLC (LON:TEAM) has smashed market forecasts with a 28% earnings beat, doubling its revenues and expanding its international footprint. Executive Chairman Mark Clubb breaks down the key drivers behind this surge, including a 167% rise in assets under advice, strategic acquisitions, and a robust advisor recruitment pipeline. With a laser focus on profitability in 2025, a new USITS fund launch, and fresh capital secured, TEAM is positioning itself for sustained success.

TEAM PLC is a wealth, asset management, and financial services firm focused on delivering high-performance investment solutions across international markets.