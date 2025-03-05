Tekmar Group: Record EBITDA, Growth Surge, and M&A Talk (Video)

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) is making the news with its highest EBITDA since 2020, a robust three-to-five-year growth strategy, and an expanding enquiry book exceeding £400 million. CEO Richard Turner outlines how Project Aurora is set to scale operations, leverage market tailwinds in offshore wind and oil & gas, and drive strategic acquisitions. With offshore investments surging and a strong pipeline of contracts, Tekmar is primed for substantial revenue and profitability growth in 2025 and beyond.

About Tekmar Group: A leader in subsea protection systems, Tekmar provides innovative solutions for offshore wind, oil & gas, and marine infrastructure.