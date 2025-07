Avation Plc receives ‘B’ rating from Fitch

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP), the Singapore based commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced that Fitch Ratings has assigned the Company a B long-term issuer default rating.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) acted as the sole Ratings Advisor.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.