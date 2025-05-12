Follow us on:

Oil prices jump as US-China trade truce lifts markets

Union-Jack-Oil

The global oil market experienced a significant upswing as the United States and China agreed to a 90-day reduction in tariffs, alleviating concerns over prolonged trade tensions between the two largest economies. This development has invigorated investor confidence, signalling potential stability in global trade dynamics.

In a landmark decision following extensive negotiations in Geneva, the U.S. and China announced a mutual agreement to reduce tariffs substantially over a 90-day period. The U.S. will lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce its tariffs on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%. This significant de-escalation aims to foster a more conducive environment for further trade discussions and economic collaboration.

The immediate impact of this agreement was evident in the oil markets. Brent crude futures rose by 3.8% to $66.34 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 4.1% to $63.53 per barrel . Analysts attribute this surge to renewed optimism about global economic growth and increased demand for crude oil, as trade barriers begin to ease.

Market analysts view this truce as a strategic pause, providing a window for both nations to negotiate more comprehensive trade agreements. While the 90-day period offers temporary relief, the long-term resolution of trade disputes remains uncertain. Nevertheless, the current agreement has injected a dose of optimism into the markets, with investors hopeful for sustained progress in U.S.-China relations.

Beyond the oil markets, the tariff reductions have had a ripple effect across global financial markets. U.S. stock futures experienced significant gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures up by 2.5%, the S&P 500 futures rising by 3%, and the Nasdaq futures increasing by 4%. These movements reflect broader investor enthusiasm about the potential for improved economic conditions stemming from eased trade tensions.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

