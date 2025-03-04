Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Union Jack Oil reports positive testing results from Moccasin well

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) a USA and UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development, exploration and investment company, has announced, further to the RNS dated 25 February 2025, a positive update on the testing of the Moccasin 1-13 well, located in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma, USA. Union Jack holds a 45% working interest in this well.  Reach Oil & Gas Company Inc, the Operator, holds the remaining 55% working interest.

•     The primary objective, the 1st Wilcox formation was perforated, tested and confirmed as a significant oil producer, free flowing under natural pressure, with no formation water present and minimal associated gas

•     Initial open hole average flow rate over several test periods and a number of days was recorded at 25.88 barrels of oil per hour equating to 621 barrels of oil per day

•     Moccasin is currently being evaluated under highly restricted flow using various choke sizes and has produced over 140 barrels per day of light crude oil with an API of 32 degrees, under a 13/64 choke (approximately 0.2 of an inch). During this evaluation phase, Moccasin will be further restricted with a smaller choke to monitor pressure to determine the production rate for maximum ultimate oil recovery

•     The installation of permanent production facilities, comprising oil storage tanks, separator and flowlines is complete and oil sales have commenced

•     Moccasin confirms the trapping of hydrocarbons in multiple zones within the structure

•     Two other zones, the Red Fork and the Bartlesville Sandstones to be perforated and evaluated in due course

•     Moccasin drill and completion costs have already been funded from the Company’s cash resources

Moccasin, now declared a commercial discovery, was drilled to a Total Depth of 5,690 feet to test a dip and fault closed structure, mapped from 3D seismic, downthrown on the west side of the Wilzetta fault.

Moccasin was an untested structural prospect with secondary targets in the Pennsylvanian Sands. The Moccasin structure is a compressive feature, associated with the regional Wilzetta Fault. This strike-slip fault was active through the Ordovician to early Carboniferous periods and is responsible for several large oil accumulations. The Woodford Shale, the main source for light oil across the region is present within the Moccasin structure and between the primary reservoir targets.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack Oil, commented: “The flow rates currently being seen from Moccasin, subject to further testing, are expected to provide material revenues to Union Jack going forward, adding to the financial contributions from the Andrews Field and the S&M well, part of our Rogers secondary recovery project, where a modicum of gas is now being produced and sold to market and the consistent monthly income from the Company`s Mineral royalty portfolio.

“Union Jack and Reach are currently planning to test a further 3D seismic supported structure which appears very similar to the Moccasin feature. Details of this potentially high-impact well, planned to be drilled in Q2 2025 and funded from the Company’s existing cash resources will be announced when confirmed.

“We are of course delighted at this success at Moccasin which has opened a raft of new and compelling opportunities for the Company in Oklahoma.”

Miles Newman, Chairman of Reach, commented: “We are very pleased with the rates and pressure of the Moccasin well.

“It’s excellent to see all the hard geological, geophysical and data gathering over the years bear fruit.

“We are looking forward to building our successful partnership with Union Jack further.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil’s Moccasin Success Strengthens US Growth – SP Angel

UJO is rapidly progressing with the installation of permanent production facilities, a move that underlines the strength of its US expansion strategy.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil Moccasin declared a commercial discovery

Union Jack Oil plc shares a promising commercial discovery in the Moccasin 1-13 well, Oklahoma, confirming its potential for significant oil production.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil plc Positive update on Moccasin 1-13 Well, Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) reports promising developments at its Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, highlighting potential oil prospects.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil optimistic with Moccasin well spudding and Taylor well progress

Union Jack Oil plc (LON: UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) announces the spudding of the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, USA, with a 45% working interest.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil updates on positive drilling at Taylor 1-16 well in USA

Union Jack Oil plc reports a successful drilling update for the Taylor 1-16 well in Oklahoma, finding hydrocarbon-rich Hunton Limestone at 4,168 feet.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil Set to Expand Production with Taylor-1 and Moccasin-1 Wells, Zeus Capital Highlight

Union Jack Oil plc is set to enhance its US operations with new drilling projects in Oklahoma, aiming to boost production volumes and revenue growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.