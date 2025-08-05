Follow us on:

Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that, further to the fundraising announced on 23 July 2025, a notice of general meeting will be posted to shareholders today and will be available shortly on the Company’s website: www.unionjackoil.com

The General Meeting will be held on 26 August 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the George White Suite, The Bristol Hotel, Prince Street, Bristol BS1 4QF.

At the General Meeting a resolution will be proposed to authorise the Directors to issue the warrants relating to the fundraising and to empower them to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of Ordinary Shares for cash pursuant to the exercise of the warrants.

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil has scheduled a General Meeting for 26 August 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the issue of warrants linked to its recent fundraising. The meeting will be held at The Bristol Hotel, with full details available on the company’s website.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil raises £2m to fund three-well Oklahoma programme

Union Jack Oil has raised £2 million via a placing and subscription of 40,000,000 new shares at 5p, with one 8p warrant per share subject to shareholder approval. Proceeds will fund a three-well Oklahoma drilling programme costing about US\$3 million. Admission is expected on 29 July 2025, leaving 146,565,896 voting shares.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil to acquire 60% stake in Sark well, Central Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has signed a farm-in agreement with Reach Oil and Gas to acquire a 60% working interest, paying 80%, in the Sark well planned for drilling in early Q3 2025 in Central Oklahoma, USA.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil restarts production at Keddington Oilfield

Union Jack Oil plc has recommenced oil production at its Keddington Oilfield following major site upgrades in 2024 and 2025.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil reports 2024 profit and expands US operations

Union Jack Oil plc reveals strong 2024 results, showcasing significant operational achievements and a profitable outlook for continued growth in the UK and USA.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil reports positive testing results from Moccasin well

Union Jack Oil plc updates on the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, confirming it as a commercial oil discovery with promising production rates and potential revenue growth.

