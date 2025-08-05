Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that, further to the fundraising announced on 23 July 2025, a notice of general meeting will be posted to shareholders today and will be available shortly on the Company’s website: www.unionjackoil.com

The General Meeting will be held on 26 August 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the George White Suite, The Bristol Hotel, Prince Street, Bristol BS1 4QF.

At the General Meeting a resolution will be proposed to authorise the Directors to issue the warrants relating to the fundraising and to empower them to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of Ordinary Shares for cash pursuant to the exercise of the warrants.

