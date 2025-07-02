Follow us on:

Union Jack Oil restarts production at Keddington Oilfield

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon, production, development, exploration and investment company, has announced that following major site upgrades during 2024 and 2025, production has recommenced at the Keddington Oilfield.

During June 2025, Keddington produced a total of 992 barrels of oil over 23 days of timed pumped production averaging 10.4 hours per day with an average flow-rate of 43 barrels per day gross during the period.  The newly installed equipment and facilities are working well and continue to be fine-tuned to optimise production.

Union Jack holds a 55% interest in Keddington.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack Oil, commented: “As expected, current flow rates from Keddington are exhibiting a material increase in oil production to those seen prior to the site upgrades.

“Over 1,450 barrels of high-quality oil have now been produced and sold from Keddington since recommissioning, contributing meaningful additional revenues, complementing our established cash flow from Wressle in the UK and our growth projects in the USA at Moccasin, the Andrews Field and our Mineral Royalty portfolio.”

