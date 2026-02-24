Multi-asset strategies regain focus

Multi-asset investing is returning to the forefront of portfolio strategy as investors confront a market environment defined by uncertainty, shifting correlations and less predictable policy outcomes. Traditional allocations built largely around equities for growth and bonds for stability have come under pressure, prompting a reassessment of how portfolios are constructed and how risk is managed.

The appeal of multi-asset investing lies in its direct response to this challenge. By allocating across a broader range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and cash, investors aim to reduce reliance on a single source of return. The objective is not simply diversification in theory, but the practical smoothing of outcomes across different market conditions. When one area of the market weakens, exposure to other assets can help offset volatility, supporting more consistent performance over time.

Periods in which both equities and bonds have declined together have challenged long-standing assumptions about portfolio balance. Inflation volatility and changes in interest rate policy have altered the behaviour of asset classes that were once seen as reliable diversifiers. In this context, portfolios built on static assumptions have looked increasingly vulnerable.

