Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The shift happening inside balanced portfolios

Global Opportunities Trust

When markets stop reacting strongly to news, investors often assume they’ve entered a period of clarity. But clarity can be deceptive. Monetary policy has paused, not ended. Disinflation has slowed, not disappeared. Employment trends are shifting, and forward earnings still depend on a consumer that’s carrying more debt at higher cost. The cycle hasn’t reversed, but it has matured, and that matters for capital allocation.

More investors are now leaning into multi-asset strategies, not as a fallback, but as a primary tool for adapting to this environment. The rigid 60/40 model is too slow for markets that rotate beneath the surface. Diversification today is about optionality, the ability to shift risk quickly without exiting the market.

Bonds are being reassessed for their role as both yield generators and macro shock absorbers. Credit spreads remain tight, but selective exposure to duration is back on the table as rate cuts enter the conversation for 2026. Equities, meanwhile, are no longer moving as one block. Investors are rotating into overlooked regions and sectors where monetary policy is already loosening or where valuations still price in uncertainty.

There is also renewed focus on currency as a source of return, particularly where policy paths between economies are starting to diverge. This creates opportunity for active asset allocators who can use currency overlays to express views across regions without fully shifting equity or bond positions.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

12.2% total return in H1 2025! Global equity income trust GOT delivers

Global Opportunities Trust reports a 4.0% NAV total return and a 12.2% share price total return for the six months to 30 June 2025, with net assets rising to £110.7
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

As at 30 June 2025, Global Opportunities Trust reported net assets of £110.7 m with equity investments representing 64.6 % of the portfolio. Top holdings include the AVI Japanese Special
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Shows Its Mettle | QuotedData

a distinctive, carefully considered, flexible, go-anywhere investment approach that has done a good job of delivering positive NAV returns over the medium-to-long term, while holding up relatively well in periods
Global Opportunities Trust

Alan Bartlett on GOT Performance and 2025 Positioning (LON:GOT)

Discover insights from Alan Bartlett, Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Opportunities Trust plc, as he reviews 2024 performance and shares strategies for 2025.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust: Monthly portfolio update

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) reveals its monthly portfolio update for April 2025, highlighting asset distribution and key investments across sectors and regions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple