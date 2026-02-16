Follow us on:

Multi-asset investing and the case for broader portfolio exposure

Global Opportunities Trust

Relying on a single asset class can leave portfolios exposed to avoidable risk. Markets move in cycles, and leadership rotates between equities, bonds, cash and other assets depending on economic conditions.

At its core, multi-asset investing means allocating capital across different asset classes within one portfolio. Instead of concentrating exposure in shares or fixed income alone, investors hold a blend of growth and defensive assets. The rationale is straightforward. No asset class performs well in all environments. Economic expansion may favour equities, while slower growth or tighter financial conditions may support higher quality bonds or cash.

The balance between equities, fixed income and other assets determines how sensitive a portfolio is to market volatility, inflation and interest rate movements. A well constructed multi-asset strategy allows these exposures to be adjusted as conditions evolve. This flexibility can help manage drawdowns and preserve capital during periods of stress, while still maintaining participation in recoveries.

Diversification is about combining assets that behave differently under changing macroeconomic scenarios. When correlations shift, portfolios concentrated in one area can experience sharp swings. A broader allocation can smooth returns over time and reduce the risk of significant capital erosion in adverse markets.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

