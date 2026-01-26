Follow us on:

Global Opportunities Trust Monthly Portfolio and Asset Position update (December 2025)

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its Monthly Portfolio Update.

As at 31 December 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.5m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025

RankCompanySectorCountry of Incorporation% of Net Assets
1AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*FinancialsJapan9.5
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.1
3UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.8
4OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.8
5CarlsbergConsumer StaplesDenmark2.1
6GQG Partners Inc.FinancialsUnited States2.0
7Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.9
8TerveystaloHealth CareFinland1.8
9PhilipsHealth CareNetherlands1.8
10NestleConsumer StaplesSwitzerland1.7
11BakkafrostConsumer StaplesDenmark1.7
12Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.7
13Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVIHealth CareSpain1.6
14ENIEnergyItaly1.5
15ViscofanConsumer StaplesSpain1.5
16SanofiHealth CareFrance1.5
17QinetiqIndustrialsUnited Kingdom1.5
18TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance1.4
19DanieliIndustrialsItaly1.4
20General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.3
21Alibaba GroupConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong1.3
22RTXIndustrialsUnited States1.3
23Cicor TechnologiesTechnologySwitzerland1.2
24Jet2IndustrialsUnited Kingdom1.0
25The Magnum Ice Cream CompanyConsumer StaplesNetherlands0.2
  Total equity investments53.6
  Cash and other net assets46.4
  Net assets100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2025

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK24.1
Americas: Private Equity Fund7.1
Americas: Direct equities6.3
Japan 9.5
United Kingdom5.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan1.3
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets46.4
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2025

% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund9.5
Financials: Private Equity Fund7.1
Financials: Direct Equities2.0
Total Financials18.6
Consumer Staples10.0
Industrials8.4
Health Care 6.7
Communication Services4.5
Energy2.9
Consumer Discretionary1.3
Information Technology 1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets46.4
100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

