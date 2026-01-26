Global Opportunities Trust Monthly Portfolio and Asset Position update (December 2025)

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its Monthly Portfolio Update.
As at 31 December 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.5m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country of Incorporation
|% of Net Assets
|1
|AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
|Financials
|Japan
|9.5
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.1
|3
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|4
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.8
|5
|Carlsberg
|Consumer Staples
|Denmark
|2.1
|6
|GQG Partners Inc.
|Financials
|United States
|2.0
|7
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|1.9
|8
|Terveystalo
|Health Care
|Finland
|1.8
|9
|Philips
|Health Care
|Netherlands
|1.8
|10
|Nestle
|Consumer Staples
|Switzerland
|1.7
|11
|Bakkafrost
|Consumer Staples
|Denmark
|1.7
|12
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.7
|13
|Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVI
|Health Care
|Spain
|1.6
|14
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.5
|15
|Viscofan
|Consumer Staples
|Spain
|1.5
|16
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.5
|17
|Qinetiq
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|1.5
|18
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|1.4
|19
|Danieli
|Industrials
|Italy
|1.4
|20
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.3
|21
|Alibaba Group
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hong Kong
|1.3
|22
|RTX
|Industrials
|United States
|1.3
|23
|Cicor Technologies
|Technology
|Switzerland
|1.2
|24
|Jet2
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|1.0
|25
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company
|Consumer Staples
|Netherlands
|0.2
|Total equity investments
|53.6
|Cash and other net assets
|46.4
|Net assets
|100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2025
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|24.1
|Americas: Private Equity Fund
|7.1
|Americas: Direct equities
|6.3
|Japan
|9.5
|United Kingdom
|5.3
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|1.3
|Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
|46.4
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2025
|% of Net Assets
|Financials: Japan Fund
|9.5
|Financials: Private Equity Fund
|7.1
|Financials: Direct Equities
|2.0
|Total Financials
|18.6
|Consumer Staples
|10.0
|Industrials
|8.4
|Health Care
|6.7
|Communication Services
|4.5
|Energy
|2.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.3
|Information Technology
|1.2
|Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
|46.4
|100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.