Verizon seeks fibre edge with $20 billion Frontier acquisition

Verizon has completed its $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications, a move that expands its fibre footprint across 31 US states and Washington, D.C. The transaction closed following approvals from federal and state regulators, including a final green light from California in mid-January. With the deal finalised, Verizon takes operational control of Frontier’s fibre infrastructure, adding approximately 10 million additional passings to its network and significantly increasing its scale in fixed broadband.

The acquisition is central to Verizon’s strategy of integrating fixed and mobile services to create a more competitive bundle offering. New CEO Dan Schulman is positioning the company to better compete in a market where customers are increasingly valuing converged services.

In Connecticut and other states where Frontier has a strong presence, the transition is being closely monitored. Verizon has committed to maintaining service continuity while gradually implementing upgrades and branding changes. For now, it will operate the business under the name “Frontier, a Verizon company,” while regulators ensure customer protections and investment obligations are met. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has outlined a framework requiring Verizon to meet specific service benchmarks, including timely repairs and price stability.

The company is held in the Global Opportunities Trust portfolio, reflecting its positioning as a high-quality compounder with exposure to critical digital infrastructure and stable cash flow dynamics.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

