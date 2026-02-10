Nestlé expands regenerative agriculture strategy through targeted global partnerships

Global Opportunities portfolio holding Nestlé is advancing its regenerative agriculture strategy through new and extended partnerships aimed at strengthening long-term supply chain resilience. The company’s latest collaborations with youth development platform Goodwall and environmental organisation

The renewed partnership with Goodwall is designed to support young people entering agriculture, particularly in emerging markets. Nestlé sees this as a key lever to address generational turnover in farming and to build capacity for adopting regenerative practices. With agriculture increasingly exposed to climate and labour risks, supporting the next wave of farmers is positioned as a risk-mitigation measure as much as a social investment.

The expanded relationship with TNC brings technical and regional expertise to Nestlé’s rollout of regenerative methods across priority sourcing regions. Initiatives will target improved soil health, water efficiency and biodiversity, aligning with Nestlé’s objective to source half of its key ingredients from regenerative systems by 2030.

