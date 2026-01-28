Follow us on:

Global Opportunities Trust: Cash builds as valuations rise | New Research

Global Opportunities Trust
Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) has announced the latest update from QuotedData.

Cash pile grows as valuations climb

Strong performance from Global Opportunities Trust’s equity portfolio drove solid NAV growth in 2025. Shareholders also benefited as the trust’s discount to NAV narrowed, though it remains wide.

Noting higher valuations in the portfolio and broader market, the manager took profits and increased cash, leaving the trust ready to act if markets fall.

The trust is no longer self-managed, which should allow greater flexibility with the use of both gearing and derivatives. Currently, the manager sees opportunities in mid-cap companies with unique valuation drivers and low sensitivity to the economy.

Global Opportunities Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing in globally in undervalued asset classes, without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

260126-GOT-update-QDDownload

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Monthly Portfolio and Asset Position update (December 2025)

As at 31 December 2025, Global Opportunities Trust had net assets of £117.5 million. The portfolio was diversified across regions and sectors, with equity investments representing 53.6% of net assets and cash and other net assets accounting for 46.4%.
Global Opportunities Trust

Unilever builds global momentum through US market focus

Unilever’s US strategy shows how local execution is key to global performance.
Global Opportunities Trust

Multi-asset investing offers balanced market exposure

Multi-asset investing combines equities, bonds, cash and alternatives in one professionally managed portfolio, offering balanced exposure and adaptability across market cycles.
Global Opportunities Trust

Dassault Aviation builds long-term momentum with Rafale programme

Dassault Aviation’s Rafale programme continues to attract long-term global demand, supporting steady growth and a strong strategic position.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust to appoint Goodhart as discretionary investment manager

Global Opportunities Trust plc has announced plans to appoint Goodhart Partners as discretionary investment manager, subject to regulatory approval.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Appoints Juniper as an External AIFM

Goodhart Partners is set to become discretionary investment manager to Global Opportunities Trust plc, aiming to increase portfolio flexibility, risk management, and real return potential.

