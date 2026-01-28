Global Opportunities Trust: Cash builds as valuations rise | New Research

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) has announced the latest update from QuotedData.

Cash pile grows as valuations climb

Strong performance from Global Opportunities Trust’s equity portfolio drove solid NAV growth in 2025. Shareholders also benefited as the trust’s discount to NAV narrowed, though it remains wide.

Noting higher valuations in the portfolio and broader market, the manager took profits and increased cash, leaving the trust ready to act if markets fall.

The trust is no longer self-managed, which should allow greater flexibility with the use of both gearing and derivatives. Currently, the manager sees opportunities in mid-cap companies with unique valuation drivers and low sensitivity to the economy.

Global Opportunities Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing in globally in undervalued asset classes, without reference to the composition of any stock market index.