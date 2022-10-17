Kromek’s digital detectors used in world’s first digital SPECT/CT scanner for higher energy imaging

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that one of its key customers, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, has introduced the world’s first digital SPECT/CT scanner for higher energy imaging, using Kromek’s digital detectors.

Based on Spectrum Dynamics’ digital SPECT/CT platform, VERITON-CT 400 Series’ detector technology provides the benefits of increased sensitivity and throughput for Nuclear Medicine clinical applications using up to 400keV high-energy isotopes.

CZT is transforming the detector technology used in medical imaging leading to shorter scan times, lower radiation dose to the patient, and improved image quality and quantitative accuracy.

Kromek’s high-performance digital detectors, combined with Spectrum’s 360-degree, wide-bore SPECT/CT scanner and its advanced image reconstruction algorithms, increase the energy range up to 400 keV to support the throughput demand of current and new emerging nuclear medicine clinical applications.

The 400 Series digital detector technology sets new standards with a 2-4 times improvement in energy range, system sensitivity, and energy resolution. These improvements will significantly shorten the scan times associated with current analog or state-of-the-art digital technology.

Gilad Yoeli, CEO of Spectrum Dynamics, added: “Clinical users across the world provide us with feedback on the Nuclear Medicine challenges they face. Providing the technology to address such challenges is what drives us. The increased sensitivity, improved energy resolution, and broader energy range of Kromek’s detector technology make it the right choice for the 400 Series and the advanced imaging and quantitative accuracy clinical users ask for.”