Kromek enters further agreement with Smiths Detection

Kromek Group plc

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Smiths Detection will market and distribute the Group’s wearable radiation detection and identification solutions in the Middle East and certain key markets in Asia and Australasia. This expands the Group’s existing agreement, as announced on 7 July 2022, with Smiths Detection Inc. for distribution in North and South American markets. To date, the Group has delivered over 1,000 detectors under this partnership.

Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek Group, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our agreement with Smiths Detection to include the distribution and marketing of our solutions to the Middle East and parts of Asia and Australasia. This underscores the strength of our relationship and is a great endorsement of our products. With security forces globally requiring increasingly sophisticated solutions to guard against the threats of nuclear terrorism and the illicit movement of materials, the demand for our high-performance nuclear security products continues to grow.”

Michael Lea, Global Director Defence of Smiths Detection, added “Smiths Detection are delighted to have entered into an agreement with Kromek to distribute their world-class products. We believe that they will meet the requirements of many customers across many different markets and will add a new dimension to the range of products available from Smiths Detection.”

