Kromek Group awarded US nuclear security contract

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has received, and delivered, a contract worth $1.3m from a US customer for the Group’s D3M wearable radiation detector.
This contract is a repeat order, with Kromek having now delivered D3M orders worth $2.6m to this customer in the last six months.
Kromek’s D3M is a high-performance combined gamma/neutron personal radiation detector that helps guard against the threat of nuclear terrorism and the illicit movement of nuclear materials. It is wearable, unobtrusive, hands-free and continuously scans for radiation with a six-times lower false alarm rate than the standard of the American National Standards Institute.
Dr Arnab Basu, Chief Executive Officer of Kromek Group, said: “We are pleased to win this contract for our D3M radiation detectors. This repeat order affirms the strength of our nuclear radiation detection technology and highlights the growing market demand for these products. It is also reflective of the strong trading that we experienced in the first half of our FY 2023 year, and we expect to report revenue growth of approximately 45% for the six months to 31 October 2022. This, combined with the momentum that we are seeing, particularly in the CBRN segment, underpins the Board’s confidence in our prospects for the future.”