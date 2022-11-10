Kromek Group awarded US nuclear security contract

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has received, and delivered, a contract worth $1.3m from a US customer for the Group’s D3M wearable radiation detector.

This contract is a repeat order, with Kromek having now delivered D3M orders worth $2.6m to this customer in the last six months.

Kromek’s D3M is a high-performance combined gamma/neutron personal radiation detector that helps guard against the threat of nuclear terrorism and the illicit movement of nuclear materials. It is wearable, unobtrusive, hands-free and continuously scans for radiation with a six-times lower false alarm rate than the standard of the American National Standards Institute.