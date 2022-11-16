Kromek awarded £5m biological threat-detection contract by UK Government

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has secured a contract with a UK Government department to develop and supply biological threat detection systems.

Under the terms of the contract, Kromek will commence work in December for a three-year programme worth £4.9m. The contract also includes an option for extended maintenance services after the initial term.

Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract to develop and supply an important capability for biological threat detection. The pandemic has demonstrated the impact of biological incidents – whether it is through an act of terror or naturally emerging threats. Governments throughout the world are reviewing their strategies to update their defence against such threats. We believe technologies that can provide information about emerging threats in near real time will be a critical component of such strategies.”

