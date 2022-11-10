Jarvis Securities fourth quarterly interim dividend of 2.5p per share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) has announced that it is declaring a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, to be paid on 8 December 2022 to shareholders on the register on 18 November 2022 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 17 November 2022.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the fourth quarterly interim dividend is 2 December 2022. Any shareholder requiring further information should contact Jarvis Securities.