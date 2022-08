Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) has announced that it is declaring a third quarterly interim dividend of 3 pence per share, to be paid on 8 September 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 August 2022 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 18 August 2022.

Jarvis Securities is the holding company for Jarvis Investment Management Limited, a stock broking company and outsourced service provider for bespoke tailored financial administration.