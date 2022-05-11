Jarvis Securities declares interim dividend of 3p per share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) has announced that it is declaring a second quarterly interim dividend of 3 pence per share, to be paid on 9 June 2022 to shareholders on the register on 20 May 2022 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 19 May 2022.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the second quarterly interim dividend is 26 May 2022. Any shareholder requiring further information should contact Jarvis Securities.