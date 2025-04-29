Ivory Coast’s agricultural boom Powers Dekel Agri-Vision’s growth

Ivory Coast stands as a beacon of progress in West Africa, with a rapidly expanding economy underpinned by a rich agricultural heritage. The country proudly holds the title of the world’s leading exporter of cocoa, while also playing a crucial role in global markets for cashew nuts, coffee, and palm oil. Its diversified agricultural base is a testament to generations of expertise and a climate uniquely suited to nurturing a broad range of high-demand commodities.

The agricultural industry in Ivory Coast benefits from a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Centuries of farming traditions are complemented by a sub-soil abundant in nutrients and a climate that encourages year-round productivity. This natural wealth is bolstered by a robust commodity trading infrastructure, providing a powerful platform for companies operating in the sector.

Following the 2010 elections, the country navigated a period of political turbulence, emerging with renewed stability under President Alassane Ouattara. This stability has been instrumental in driving consistent economic growth, making Ivory Coast a highly attractive environment for investment.

The palm oil sector, a cornerstone of the country’s agricultural economy, offers particularly compelling opportunities. With approximately 250,000 hectares of oil palm plantations already established, the sector is poised for significant expansion. However, a shortage of milling capacity, particularly among smallholders, presents a strategic gap that innovative companies are ready to fill.

Ivory Coast’s position as the world’s largest cocoa producer and the third-largest coffee producer is complemented by thriving exports of wood, rubber, palm oil, bananas, oil, and gas. Together, these sectors contribute the majority of the nation’s export revenue, underlining the central role agriculture and natural resources play in national prosperity.

One of the country’s most significant advantages over its regional peers is its exceptional infrastructure. Land, sea, and air transport links are highly developed, with the Port of Abidjan recognised as the largest and most efficient in West Africa. The port’s proximity to Ayanouan—where Dekel Agri-Vision’s primary operations are located—provides a seamless connection between production and global markets. Access to reliable electricity and advanced communication networks further enhances operational efficiency.

Dekel Agri-Vision has strategically positioned itself to capitalise on these advantages through its fully integrated palm oil project in Ayanouan. This flagship initiative spans the entire production chain, from the nurturing of young oil palms in dedicated nurseries to the extraction of crude palm oil at a modern, high-capacity mill capable of processing 60 tonnes per hour. By maintaining end-to-end control of operations, Dekel Agri-Vision ensures maximum efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and quality, while fostering strong partnerships with regional stakeholders and local authorities.

The company’s growth ambitions do not stop at Ayanouan. Dekel Agri-Vision is preparing to launch its second major project in Guitry, where it holds rights over 24,000 hectares of land. This expansion is set to further strengthen its leadership in the palm oil industry and create new economic opportunities in the region.

Dekel Agri-Vision is committed to transforming agricultural potential into tangible value for investors and local communities alike. Its combination of operational excellence, strategic location, and deep-rooted local partnerships positions it as a key player in the future of West African agribusiness.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.