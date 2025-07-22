Follow us on:

Dekel Agri-Vision appoints Jonathan Johnson-Watts as Non-Executive Chairman

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL) has announced the appointment of Jonathan Johnson-Watts as Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect.

Jonathan is an experienced executive with a proven track record of improving businesses and returning shareholder value. He excels at partnering with leadership teams to improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth through strategic and structured approaches.

Jonathan has significant experience in the agri-industrial sector particularly with Volta Red UK Limited, a West Africa-focus palm oil operator. In addition he brings with him over a decade of senior leadership experience across various international agribusiness and infrastructure platforms, including extensive experience in West Africa, specifically the Ivory Coast.

Jonathan’s commitment to shareholders, his experience and financial discipline plus his strategy insight and international operational experience are expected to significantly benefit the Company as it enters the next phase of growth. Jonathan supported the business in the latest fundraise, highlighting his commitment to the Company and its projects.

Andrew James Tillery, the Company’s former Non-Executive Chairman, has elected to step down from his role to explore other business interests.

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision Executive Director, commented: “We would like to welcome Jonathan to the Board as our new Chairman. Jonathan has extensive experience in the industry and has been successful in scaling palm oil projects across West Africa. With strong momentum in the business across both divisions, we look forward to working with Jonathan as we enter the next phase of growth and scale operations.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andrew for his Board leadership and operational contribution over the years. Andrew has been an important part of Dekel’s journey since we became a public company in 2013, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Jonathan William Johnson-Watts , aged 63:

Current DirectorshipsDirectorships held over the past 5 years
Pelle London Limited
Volta Red UK Limited
Kadjebi Environmental Limited
Radarzone Limited 		Dovelane Limited
Wysepower Limited
Wyse Group Limited

Following the completion of the Fundraising and Conversion, Jonathan Johnson-Watts is interested in 90,909,090 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 7.6% of the issued share capital.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Director and PDMR Shareholdings

Following completion of the Fundraising and Conversion, the following Directors are interested in the following:

Director / PDMRPositionExisting beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares% of current share capitalNew Ordinary Shares subscribed forOrdinary Shares after Fundraise% of Enlarged Share Capital
Youval RasinChief Executive Officer68,406,70512.2187,931,0981256,337,80321.3
Yehoshua Shai Kol*Chief Financial Officer28,221,8615.0340,000,00068,221,8615.7
Lincoln MooreExecutive Director7,209,7911.2918,181,81825,391,6092.1
Jonthan Johnson-WattsNon-Executive Chairman90,909,09090,909,0907.6
Aristide C. Archy BrouNon-Executive Director23,824,3244.2554,545,45478,369,7786.5

*Yehoshua Shai Kol’s entire shareholding is held through Yardeni-Gelfand Trusts (2000) Ltd.

1These shares are in relation to the Conversion Shares in relation to the Conversion, as set out in the announcement at 4:41 p.m. on 26 June 2025.

Dekel Agri-Vision has also announced that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 26 June 2025 was duly passed.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Company’s announcement made at 4:41 p.m. on 26 June 2025, unless the context requires otherwise.

Result of the Meeting

Details of the results of the voting at the General Meeting, including the number of proxy votes for and against the Resolution proposed, and the number of proxy votes withheld, are set out below. The Resolution was proposed and passed as a special resolution.

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Votes% of votes castVotes% of votes castVotes
1. Authority to allot shares143,300,34397.43,515,5682.4257,893

The total number of proxy votes received were 147,073,804. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

The passing of the Resolution is one of the conditions to completion of the Fundraising, and as a result of the votes cast in their favour, that particular condition has been satisfied. Completion of the Fundraising remains conditional upon Admission, which is expected to occur on or around 23 July 2025.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the 642,131,341 New Shares to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 July 2025.

Following the Admission, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital will comprise 1,202,945,494 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the number of Total Voting Rights in the Company will be 1,202,945,494, and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

