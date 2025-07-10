Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision delivers 20% palm oil growth, 353% cashew surge

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (AIM: DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided its half year production update for the period ending 30 June 2025 (‘H1 2025’) for the Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and for our cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Palm Oil Operation Key Performance Metrics: H1 2025 vs. H1 2024

·      Palm Oil Operational Highlights: For H1 2025, Palm Oil Operation revenue is expected to exceed H1 2024 by approximately 20%, driven by strong Crude Palm Oil (‘CPO’) and Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) pricing, partially offset by a small decrease in CPO production volumes.

·      CPO Production: 21,128 tonnes, a decrease of 9.0%. Historically, this year was a relatively modest harvest.

·      CPO Extraction Rate: Remained steady at 21.9%.

·      CPO Sales Volume: A decrease of 5.3% reflecting the decrease in CPO production. Local demand continues to be strong with all CPO production for H1 2025 being sold.

·      CPO Sales Price: Increased by 25.1% to €963 per tonne.  International CPO prices remain above historical levels which has fed through to increasing local CPO prices.

·      PKO Sales Price: PKO prices increased 57.7% as increases in international PKO prices began feeding into local prices during H1 2025.

H1-2025H1-2024Change
Fresh Fruit Bunch (‘FFB’) processed (tonnes)96,518105,444-8.5%
CPO Extraction Rate21.9%22.0%-0.05%
CPO production (tonnes)21,12823,236-9.0%
CPO Sales (tonnes)21,16822,360-5.3%
Average CPO price per tonne€963€77025.1%
Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)1,4741,3677.8%
PKO Sales (tonnes)1,2201,333-8.5%
Average PKO price per tonne€1,266€80357.7%

Cashew Operation Key Performance Metrics: H1 2025 vs. H1 2024

·      Cashew Operational Highlights: The Cashew Operation has turned the corner over the past 6 months with all key operational metrics significantly increasing:

o  RCN (‘Raw Cashew Nut’) processed increased by 269.4%

o  Cashew production rose by 353.0%

o  Cashew sales prices rose by 67.7%

o  Additional equipment, primarily shelling and peeling equipment already ordered will drive a further step up in production levels in H2 2025.

o  On track to record maiden EBITDA positive result for 2025

·      RCN Purchasing: The improved performance of the Cashew Operation has allowed us to confidently purchase additional RCN over the past few months.  RCN purchasing is continuing as we look forward with more confidence into H2 2025.

·      RCN Processing: We remain on track to meet our 2025 EBITDA target, with additional capacity to be brought online in H2 2025. This includes processing of third-party RCN to produce a new specialised unpeeled product which has proven to be a successful initiative, particularly whilst we restored our internal stock levels. This product line is delivering margins comparable to our own RCN processing.

·      Processing Efficiency: Key improvements included:

o  Better whole-to-broken nut ratios

o  Enhanced peeling performance

o  Increased extraction rates- while the headline extraction rate of 23.8% includes unpeeled cashews, the normalised rate of 21-22% for internal RCN represents a significant improvement over Q1 2024.

·      Production & Sales: Higher processing volumes are translating directly into output and sales:

o  Cashew production increased 353%

o  Cashew sales volumes increased 125.6%

·      Sales Prices: Prices for peeled cashews in H1 2025 increased by 67.7% compared to H1 2024. Cashew prices softened during the back half of H1 2025.

H1-2025H1-2024Change
RCN Inventory   
Opening RCN Inventory (tonnes)7421,751-57.6%
RCN Purchased (tonnes)4,087419875.4%
RCN Processed (tonnes)2,172588269.4%
Closing RCN Inventory (tonnes)2,6571,58267.9%
Cashew Processing   
Opening Cashews (tonnes)79154-48.7%
RCN Processed (tonnes)2,172588269.4%
Cashew Extraction Rate23.8%19.6%21.4%
Cashew Produced (tonnes)521115353.0%
Cashew Sales (tonnes)485215125.6%
Closing Cashews (tonnes)11554113.0%
Average Sales prices per tonne   
–       Peeled Cashews (including mixed)€5,200€3,10067.7%

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision Executive Directorsaid: “Operationally, we delivered a solid performance in H1 2025, with Palm Oil Operational revenues up approximately 20% year-on-year, supported by elevated CPO and PKO prices. Despite a 9.0% decline in CPO production to 21,128 tonnes, robust local demand ensured all output was sold. Pricing remained strong, with CPO up 25.1% to €963 per tonne and PKO up 57.7%.”

“Our Cashew Operation has experienced a significant turnaround, with production up 353%, driven by a 269.4% increase in RCN processed and improved efficiency across the board. Sales volumes rose 125.6% and average prices increased by 67.7%. Investments in new equipment are expected to further boost production in H2 2025, while third-party RCN processing has delivered solid margins. With good momentum across both divisions, we approach the second half of the year with confidence.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision delivers 20% palm oil growth, 353% cashew surge

Dekel Agri-Vision reports that Palm Oil Operation revenue for H1 2025 rose by approximately 20 % year-on-year, driven by stronger CPO and PKO prices.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision raises £115.6k in Retail Offer

The Retail Offer launched on 27 June 2025 raised £115,601 via 21,018,429 shares at 0.55p each, bringing total gross proceeds to approximately £2.5m. Admission to AIM is expected to begin 23 July 2025, subject to shareholder approval.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision maintains EBITDA and strengthens cashew turnaround

Dekel Agri-Vision reported stable Group EBITDA of €2.6 million for FY2024. A 41% improvement in the Cashew Operation offset a softer year in palm oil due to lower CPO prices. Post year-end, the company raised £2.33m, restructured debt, and expects further gains in 2025 with rising CPO prices and continued cashew progress.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision secures £2.3M backing ahead of strategic vote

Dekel Agri-Vision closes an oversubscribed £2.33 million fundraise with strong director and institutional support, setting the stage for a pivotal shareholder meeting in July.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision benefits from strong pricing and cashew progress

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc has released its May production update, highlighting key developments in its palm oil and cashew operations in Côte d'Ivoire.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision reports strong April 2025 production and pricing

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reports robust April performance in its palm oil operations and improved results in cashew processing, signaling strong growth potential for 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple