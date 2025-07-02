Dekel Agri-Vision raises £115.6k in Retail Offer

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has announced that the Retail Offer launched on 27 June 2025 has raised in aggregate £115,601 through the issuance of 21,018,429 Retail Offer Shares at a price of 0.55 pence per share.

Accordingly, the Company has conditionally raised total gross proceeds of approximately £2.5 million in aggregate by way of the Placing, Subscription and Retail Offer.

A separate announcement will be made following the General Meeting as to the results of the General Meeting and the total voting rights following Admission.

Admission

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM. It is expected that, subject to the necessary resolutions being passed at the General Meeting, Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. on 23 July 2025.

Admission is conditional, inter alia, upon Admission becoming effective, the Placing Agreement not having been terminated and becoming unconditional, and upon the approval of Shareholders at the Company’s forthcoming General Meeting to be held on or around 22 July 2025.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Dekel Agri-Vision’s announcement released at 4.41 p.m. on 26 June 2025 in respect of the Placing, Subscription and Conversion unless the context provides otherwise.

