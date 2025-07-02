Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision raises £115.6k in Retail Offer

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has announced that the Retail Offer launched on 27 June 2025 has raised in aggregate £115,601 through the issuance of 21,018,429 Retail Offer Shares at a price of 0.55 pence per share.

Accordingly, the Company has conditionally raised total gross proceeds of approximately £2.5 million in aggregate by way of the Placing, Subscription and Retail Offer.

A separate announcement will be made following the General Meeting as to the results of the General Meeting and the total voting rights following Admission.

Admission

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM. It is expected that, subject to the necessary resolutions being passed at the General Meeting, Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. on 23 July 2025. 

Admission is conditional, inter alia, upon Admission becoming effective, the Placing Agreement not having been terminated and becoming unconditional, and upon the approval of Shareholders at the Company’s forthcoming General Meeting to be held on or around 22 July 2025.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Dekel Agri-Vision’s announcement released at 4.41 p.m. on 26 June 2025 in respect of the Placing, Subscription and Conversion unless the context provides otherwise.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision raises £115.6k in Retail Offer

The Retail Offer launched on 27 June 2025 raised £115,601 via 21,018,429 shares at 0.55p each, bringing total gross proceeds to approximately £2.5m. Admission to AIM is expected to begin 23 July 2025, subject to shareholder approval.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision maintains EBITDA and strengthens cashew turnaround

Dekel Agri-Vision reported stable Group EBITDA of €2.6 million for FY2024. A 41% improvement in the Cashew Operation offset a softer year in palm oil due to lower CPO prices. Post year-end, the company raised £2.33m, restructured debt, and expects further gains in 2025 with rising CPO prices and continued cashew progress.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision secures £2.3M backing ahead of strategic vote

Dekel Agri-Vision closes an oversubscribed £2.33 million fundraise with strong director and institutional support, setting the stage for a pivotal shareholder meeting in July.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision benefits from strong pricing and cashew progress

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc has released its May production update, highlighting key developments in its palm oil and cashew operations in Côte d'Ivoire.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision reports strong April 2025 production and pricing

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reports robust April performance in its palm oil operations and improved results in cashew processing, signaling strong growth potential for 2025.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision on track for first EBITDA-positive year

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reports impressive Q1 2025 results, highlighting significant growth in palm oil and cashew operations in Côte d'Ivoire. Discover key performance metrics and trends.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple