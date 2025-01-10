Follow us on:

Tern highlights IoT innovation in portfolio company presentations

Tern plc
Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things (IoT) technology businesses, is pleased to announce that following a well-attended online presentation and a Q&A session yesterday evening involving Tern’s portfolio companies Device Authority, FundamentalVR, Talking Medicines and Vortex IQ (a Sure Valley Enterprise Capital Fund (SVV2) portfolio company), copies of the presentations from the participating companies can be found via the links below:

8270S_1-2025-1-9Download
8270S_2-2025-1-9Download
8270S_3-2025-1-9Download
8270S_4-2025-1-9Download

Tern Plc is using its experience in pioneering leading-edge tech combined with a deep reach into expanding world markets to unlock the potential of UK companies who may be starting local, but are dreaming global. 

