Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tern secures £45,000 bridging loan ahead of open offer

Tern Plc

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that ahead of the expected receipt of funds from the Company’s underwritten open offer to raise approximately £642,486 (before expenses) announced on 14 July 2025, Tern has received a bridging loan, which has been provided by a vehicle controlled by Al Sisto, non-board CEO of Tern, for the amount of approximately £45,000.

The proceeds of the Bridging Loan will be utilised to fulfil a commitment to one of Tern’s investments, and in doing so will allow Tern to retain its rights in relation to this investment, and for general corporate purposes until the expected receipt of funds from the Underwritten Open Offer, which is expected to be on or around 31 July 2025. As at 30 June 2025, the Company’s unaudited cash balance was approximately £70,000.

The Bridging Loan is an unsecured loan that is repayable on 1 August 2025, which is following the expected receipt of funds from the Underwritten Open Offer. The effective annual interest rate on the Bridging Loan is approximately 12%, which equates to approximately £150 during the term of the loan.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern Plc

Tern secures £45,000 bridging loan ahead of open offer

Tern Plc has obtained a £45,000 unsecured bridging loan from a vehicle controlled by its non‑board CEO at an effective 12 % annual interest rate to meet an investment commitment ahead of its underwritten open offer of c.£642,486 expected on 31 July 2025.
Tern plc

Tern launches £642,486 underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc is raising approximately £642,486 before expenses through an underwritten Open Offer of 64,248,646 shares at 1.00p each, a 16.7 per cent discount.
Tern plc

Tern strengthens strategic position ahead of AGM

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025. Key resolutions focus on crucial financial strategies for growth and shareholder value.
Tern plc

Tern FY 2024 Results: Core portfolio grows ARR, cuts costs by 30%

Tern Plc announces its audited results for 2024, highlighting significant progress in its disruptive IoT portfolio, and shares insights on delivering long-term shareholder value.
Tern plc

Tern Open Offer Oversubscribed at 114%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) announces a successful Open Offer, with over 114% take-up from shareholders, raising £340,140 for its IoT technology initiatives.
Tern Plc

Tern’s Bruce Leith appointed Executive Chairman of Purple Transform

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) enhances its strategic position as Bruce Leith steps in as Executive Chairman of Purple Transform Limited, driving growth in IoT investments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple