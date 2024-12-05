Follow us on:

Golden Matrix Group: A Billion-Dollar iGaming Vision Backed by Innovation and Growth (Video)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI) CEO Brian Goodman joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss strong financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

In this conversation with Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman, we explore the strategies driving the company’s impressive 55% year-to-date revenue growth. From a dynamic portfolio of casino, sportsbook, and raffle products to ground-breaking advances in AI-powered gaming technology, Goodman provides insights into how the company is consolidating its global footprint. Discover how recent acquisitions, key regulatory licences, and strategic market expansion are shaping the future of one of iGaming’s rising powerhouses.

About Golden Matrix Group:

Golden Matrix Group is a leader in iGaming, offering cutting-edge solutions across casino, sportsbook, and competition platforms. With a focus on innovation, profitability, and sustainable growth, the company operates in over 21 licensed jurisdictions and continues to expand its global reach through strategic partnerships and advanced technology.

