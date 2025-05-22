Agile BSS and OSS are unlocking a telecom revolution

The telecom industry is undergoing a profound shift—outdated, inflexible systems are being replaced by agile, modular platforms designed for speed, adaptability and innovation. This article explores how composable BSS/OSS is reshaping the back-end of communications service providers (CSPs), setting the stage for scalable growth and future-proof operations.

Legacy systems have long been a barrier to progress in telecom. Monolithic architectures—built on deeply integrated and heavily customised platforms, have made it difficult for CSPs to innovate, adapt quickly or scale efficiently. Composable BSS/OSS introduces a radically more flexible alternative: modular platforms constructed from interoperable components that can be independently deployed, configured and scaled.

At the ecosystem level, composability is achieved through standardised frameworks that ensure seamless integration between different modules, whether sourced from a single vendor or multiple suppliers. These standards enable CSPs to avoid vendor lock-in and reduce the cost and complexity of maintaining disparate systems. Component-level modularity allows for even greater responsiveness, as specific business functions, like billing, CRM or product catalogues—can be updated or reconfigured without impacting the broader infrastructure.

A key enabler of this transition is the use of low-code and no-code technologies. These tools empower business users, not just IT departments, to configure workflows, launch new services and adapt customer journeys in real time. What once took weeks or months of development can now be achieved in days, without writing a single line of code. This puts innovation directly in the hands of those closest to customer needs and market demands.

Composable BSS/OSS also delivers cloud-native scalability. By decoupling functions and embracing microservices, CSPs gain the ability to scale individual components on demand. Whether accommodating rapid subscriber growth, launching new revenue streams or integrating advanced technologies like 5G and IoT, these platforms offer the agility modern telecoms require.

This shift isn’t theoretical, it’s already being implemented by progressive CSPs worldwide. Companies are rolling out composable systems in phases, often beginning with digital product catalogue transformation or CRM upgrades. Over time, this hybrid approach evolves into a fully composable architecture, where business and operational systems work in concert to deliver continuous innovation.

The business impact is clear. Faster time to market for new services, reduced dependency on external developers, and significantly lower total cost of ownership. CSPs are now able to respond to changing customer expectations and competitive pressures with a level of speed and precision that legacy systems simply can’t match.

Cerillion is at the forefront of this transformation. Its composable suite of BSS/OSS solutions includes self-service portals, integrated CRM, dynamic product catalogues and convergent charging, all designed to comply with industry standards and operate flexibly in a modular environment. With low-code/no-code configurability and cloud-native deployment, Cerillion’s platform helps CSPs accelerate service innovation and modernise with confidence.

This composable approach is already delivering results in live networks. Forward-thinking operators are deploying these tools to launch converged services across mobile, fibre and digital channels. Cerillion’s platform enables them to move faster, reduce operational friction and future-proof their infrastructure.

In a world where adaptability defines competitiveness, composable BSS/OSS is not just an upgrade, t’s a strategic imperative. For investors, this marks a clear inflection point in how telecoms can create lasting value through technology-driven agility and operational independence.

