TD SYNNEX Corporation Share Price Target ‘$138.16’, now 18.2% Upside Potential

TD SYNNEX Corporation which can be found using ticker (SNX) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $130.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $138.16. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $116.90 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is $120.17 and the 200 day moving average is $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of 10.03B. The current share price for the company is: $117.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,856,391,672 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.29, revenue per share of $655.54 and a 2.76% return on assets.

TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company’s two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).