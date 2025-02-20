TD SYNNEX Corporation Share Price Target ‘$146.54’, now 1.3% Upside Potential

TD SYNNEX Corporation which can be found using ticker (SNX) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $154.00 and $136.91 and has a mean share price target at $146.54. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $144.69 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $131.31 while the 200 day moving average is $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of 12.19B. The current share price for the company is: $144.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,347,203,982 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.12, revenue per share of $683.70 and a 2.65% return on assets.

TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company’s two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).