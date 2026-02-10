Cora Gold: Eagle Eye Backs Sanankoro with 30% Stake, Extensive Mali Expertise and Pathway to Full Project Funding (Video)

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) CEO Burt Munro reveals how Eagle Eye, already a major player in West African mining, is set to become a 29.9% shareholder, bringing both cash and crucial operational know-how. With discussions underway on a fully funded project finance package for the Sanankoro gold project and a retail offer to match institutional terms, this isn’t just a raise — it’s a strategic reset. Munro also outlines key upcoming catalysts, from permitting to the potential for a maiden resource at Madina Foulbé in Senegal.

Key Moments:

00:11 – CEO Introduction & Fundraise Summary

00:29 – Why Eagle Eye Was Chosen as Strategic Investor

01:07 – On Discounted Issue Price and Shareholder Context

02:01 – What’s Left Before Sanankoro Can Begin Construction

02:23 – What a Fully Funded Solution Might Look Like

03:22 – Shareholding Structure & Relationship Safeguards

04:13 – 12–18 Month Outlook for Sanankoro and Madina Foulbé

Cora Gold is a West African-focused gold exploration and development company, advancing the Sanankoro project in Mali and early-stage exploration at Madina Foulbé in Senegal.