Auto Trader Reappoints KPMG as External Auditor from FY2027

Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO) has announced that, following the conclusion of a formal competitive tender process led by the Audit Committee, the Board has approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as external auditor to take effect from, and including, the financial year ending 31 March 2027.

In line with applicable UK legislation, the Company is required to tender the statutory audit every 10 years and rotate every 20 years. We disclosed in our 2025 Annual Report & Accounts that a tender process would be conducted, given that KPMG was initially appointed as statutory auditor with effect from the financial year ending 31 March 2017. Further details of the audit tender process will be included in the 2026 Annual Report and Accounts. This appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Auto Trader Board of Directors would like to thank KPMG for their continued service as the Company’s auditor and acknowledge the time and commitment of the other firms that participated in the tender process.