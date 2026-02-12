Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

When Politics Meets Valuation | Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company

In her latest Green Line commentary, Jasmine Yeo, Fund Manager at Ruffer, the fund group behind the Ruffer Investment Company, examines the growing divergence between consumer confidence and equity market performance in the United States as the 2026 mid term elections approach. Her central observation is that political incentives to improve household sentiment may not align neatly with the drivers of long term asset returns.

Yeo highlights how measures of consumer confidence have at times failed to track the strength of equity indices. While markets have demonstrated resilience, survey based indicators of household sentiment have reflected a more cautious public mood. This disconnect is not unprecedented, but in an election cycle it carries additional significance. Politicians have clear incentives to influence the narrative around economic wellbeing, particularly when inflation and cost of living pressures remain recent concerns for voters.

Efforts to bolster confidence can support spending and risk appetite in the short term. Fiscal initiatives, policy announcements and changes in tone can all affect how households perceive their financial prospects. Jasmine cautions that sentiment is not a substitute for earnings growth or productivity gains. If markets are pricing in an improvement in the economic backdrop that is not yet visible in fundamentals, valuations may become increasingly sensitive to disappointment.

When confidence begins to recover while structural economic indicators remain mixed, the durability of market strength should be examined closely. Equity multiples can expand on improved mood, but without corresponding growth in cash flows, the margin for error narrows. In such an environment, volatility can re emerge quickly if expectations are revised.

Chart source: Bloomberg, University of Michigan, data to January 2026

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ruffer Investment Company

When Politics Meets Valuation | Ruffer Investment Company

As US elections approach, Jasmine Yeo argues that investors should look beyond improving sentiment and assess whether market valuations are supported by durable economic fundamentals.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company: Equities lead January gains

Ruffer Investment Company reported a strong start to 2026, with equities driving positive performance as markets rallied on rate cuts and resilient growth.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer maintains defensive stance while capitalising on AI market shifts

A disciplined multi-asset trust managing risk and opportunity across cycles, with measured exposure to AI-driven market trends.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company: Defensive strategy and positioning for volatile markets (LON:RICA)

Jasmine Yeo of Ruffer Investment Company Limited speaks to DirectorsTalk about the trust’s risk-first investment philosophy, its recent double-digit NAV performance, and how an unconstrained, protection-focused approach is designed to navigate ongoing market volatility.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company delivers double-digit returns in 2025

Ruffer Investment Company Limited achieved a NAV total return of 4.9% and a share price total return of 4.7% over the six months to 31 December 2025.
Ruffer Investment Company

Gold intentions and investment lessons from monetary history

Ruffer uses history to highlight how rigid monetary thinking can lead to risk, and why adaptable investors are better prepared.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple