TD SYNNEX Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.2% Upside Potential

TD SYNNEX Corporation which can be found using ticker (SNX) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $154.00 and $136.91 with the average target price sitting at $146.54. Now with the previous closing price of $141.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and the 200 day MA is $122.11. The company has a market cap of 11.99B. The current share price for the company is: $141.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,374,059,219 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.83, revenue per share of $655.54 and a 2.76% return on assets.

TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company’s two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

