Drax appoints Mark Clare as Non-Executive Director

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced the appointment of Mark Clare as a non-executive director, effective from 13 February 2026.

Mark has extensive public listed company experience in the consumer service, property/construction, and energy sectors, particularly in customer-facing businesses including with Centrica plc and United Utilities Group plc. He is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Wickes Group plc and non-executive director of Premier Marinas Holdings Ltd. Mark was Chair of Grainger plc from February 2017 to February 2026 and Chair of Ricardo plc from November 2022 to October 2025. He was Senior Independent Director at United Utilities Group plc from 2013 to 2022, Senior Independent Director at Ladbroke’s Coral Group plc from 2016 until 2018, and Non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at BAA plc from 2001 until 2006.

Mark’s executive career included Chief Executive for Barratt Developments plc from 2006 until 2015. He was Managing Director of Centrica’s retail subsidiary British Gas from 2002 to 2006 and CFO of Centrica plc from 1997 to 2002. He has also served as a trustee of the Energy Savings Trust, the Green Building Council and BRE. Mark is a qualified accountant.

Commenting on Mark’s appointment, Andrea Bertone, Chair said “I am delighted that Mark has agreed to join the Drax Board. Through his extensive executive and non-executive roles in public listed companies Mark will bring valuable knowledge and experience to the Board at an important time for the Group.”

Commenting on his appointment Mark Clare said “I am really pleased to be joining the Drax Board as a non-executive director at such an exciting time as the Group focuses on delivering continued energy security and supports the energy transition through its significant investment in renewable technologies.”

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Rule 6.4.8R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority:

Mark Clare was also formerly an executive director at:

· CEO, Barratt Development plc – 2006 to 2015

· CFO, Centrica plc – 1997 to 2006