Diversified Energy to report FY25 results on February 26 2026

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company plc (NYSE: DEC, LON:DEC) has announced that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, after the U.S. market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST (1:30:00 PM GMT) on Friday, February 27th to discuss the full-year results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter and until August 27th.

Conference Call Details

US (toll-free)1-877-836-0271 / +1 201-689-7805
UK (toll-free)+44 (0)800 756 3429
Web Audiohttps://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents
Replay Informationhttps://ir.div.energy/financial-info

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company’s full-year results on its website at https://ir.div.energy/financial-info and make available a supplementary full-year results presentation at https://ir.div.energy/presentations.

