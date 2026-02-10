BT Group confirms CEO changes across Openreach and BT International

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced leadership succession within Openreach and BT International.

Katie Milligan, currently Deputy CEO of Openreach, will become CEO, Openreach on 01 April 2026. She succeeds Clive Selley, who will become CEO of BT International. He succeeds Bas Burger who has decided the time is right for him to leave BT after 18 years of service, including nine years on the Executive Committee, also on 01 April 2026.

Allison Kirkby, BT Group Chief Executive, said: “Openreach is a critical national asset – the digital backbone of the UK – and a key driver of BT Group’s long‑term value. Its talented team, disciplined execution and customer focus continues to strengthen our position as the UK’s most trusted connector. Katie has helped shape that success. Her deep industry experience, strong people leadership and sharp operational instincts make her the right leader to take Openreach forward.” “Clive’s contribution at the helm of Openreach has been exceptional. His leadership – particularly the scale, pace and quality of the full fibre broadband build, has set new standards for our industry. We are deeply grateful for the commitment, expertise and integrity he has brought to the role. Clive’s lasting legacy is a world-class digital infrastructure that will serve the UK for generations to come.” “Clive is also the best person to lead BT International forward as a next generation, global telco platform business. No one has more experience building complex modern day infrastructure and supporting customers at scale in their digital transition. I’m delighted he’s staying within BT Group and look forward to working together with him in his new role.” “I’d like to thank Bas for all that he’s done for us over the past 18 years, including leading Global, BT Business and, most recently, successfully carving out BT International as a standalone unit. He has laid the foundations and strategy for a more focussed, responsive platform business for our customers outside of the UK, ready to scale and grow with the help of next generation technologies.” “Together these changes strengthen BT Group’s leadership for the next chapter – giving Openreach continued commercial and customer momentum in the UK, and speeding up the transformation of BT International.”

To read Openreach’s announcement on its leadership succession, see here https://www.openreach.com/news/katie-milligan-appointed-next-ceo-of-openreach/

Katie Milligan biography

Katie Milligan is Deputy Chief Executive of Openreach, the UK’s largest digital infrastructure provider and the engine behind the nation’s Full Fibre upgrade.

She has been instrumental in Openreach’s return to revenue and EBITDA growth and reshaped the company’s commercial strategy through major product and pricing innovations. This included landmark wholesale pricing agreements such as Equinox and 112 – and she has strengthened long-term partnerships with hundreds of communications providers across the UK.

Katie joined BT Group in 2004 on its graduate programme, developing deep commercial and operational expertise across a range of senior leadership roles. She then moved to Openreach in 2009 and has held positions including Commercial Director and Chief Commercial Officer.

Clive Selley biography

Clive Selley leads Openreach, the UK’s biggest digital infrastructure provider. He’s responsible for the nationwide full fibre build that’s transforming how people live, work and stay connected.

Since 2017, Clive has driven one of the fastest broadband upgrades in Europe, taking full fibre past more than 21 million homes and businesses and helping shape the UK’s digital future. His focus on engineering excellence, innovation and skills has helped Openreach create the UK’s first fully fibre city and build one of the largest engineering workforces in the country.

Clive has spent more than three decades in telecoms, previously leading BT’s technology division and major network transformation programmes. He was awarded a CBE for his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and serves as Honorary Colonel of 81 Signal Squadron.