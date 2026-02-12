Isabelle Deschamps to Step Down from Rio Tinto Executive Role

Isabelle Deschamps, Chief Legal, Governance & Corporate Affairs Officer, has decided to leave Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) during 2026, after five years in the role, to pursue new opportunities outside the company.

Isabelle will remain in her role until at least mid‑2026 to ensure continuity while Rio Tinto undertakes a rigorous succession process.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said: “Since joining in 2021, Isabelle has helped lay the foundations for a stronger Rio Tinto, supporting future growth and reinforcing our commitment to doing mining the right way. I thank Isabelle for her ongoing contribution.”

Isabelle Deschamps said: “It has been a privilege to serve Rio Tinto. I am proud of the progress we have made in strengthening governance, and supporting business development and key partnerships, as the business delivers against its strategy.”