Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Isabelle Deschamps to Step Down from Rio Tinto Executive Role

Rio Tinto plc

Isabelle Deschamps, Chief Legal, Governance & Corporate Affairs Officer, has decided to leave Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) during 2026, after five years in the role, to pursue new opportunities outside the company.

Isabelle will remain in her role until at least mid‑2026 to ensure continuity while Rio Tinto undertakes a rigorous succession process.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said: “Since joining in 2021, Isabelle has helped lay the foundations for a stronger Rio Tinto, supporting future growth and reinforcing our commitment to doing mining the right way. I thank Isabelle for her ongoing contribution.”

Isabelle Deschamps said: “It has been a privilege to serve Rio Tinto. I am proud of the progress we have made in strengthening governance, and supporting business development and key partnerships, as the business delivers against its strategy.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto completes the sale of Winchester South for $200 million

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto Plc Granted accreditation for AutoHaul® project by rail regulator

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto To Sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 billion

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto and Sinosteel extend Channar Mining Joint Venture

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto Plc successfully completes A$750 million off-market buy-back

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto Appoint Simon Trott as new chief commercial officer

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple