Valeura Delivers Strong Reserve Growth and Upside Potential, Says Auctus Advisors

Valeura Energy
In its latest research note, Auctus Advisors has reaffirmed its bullish stance on Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE/OTCQX: VLERF), raising its target price from C$12.70 to C$14.00 per share. The update reflects the company’s impressive reserve replacement performance, long-term development prospects, and strong financials, even amid more conservative oil price assumptions.

Valeura reported year-end 2025 (YE25) 2P reserves of 57.8 million barrels (mmbbl), implying a reserves-replacement ratio of 192%. Remarkably, even excluding the previously announced additions from the Wassana field at final investment decision (FID), the company achieved 100% organic replacement of 2025 production. This added 8.5 mmbbl of reserves, equating to an estimated C$1.20 per share in value creation, assuming US$10 per barrel.

The reserves uplift is particularly commendable given that the independent reserves auditor has reduced Brent price assumptions by US$7–15/bbl from 2026 onwards. Despite these headwinds, Valeura continued to deliver operational upside.

One of the standout performers was the Jasmine field, which contributed 7.4 mmbbl of new reserves, or 4.4 mmbbl net of 2025 production—a staggering 249% reserves-replacement ratio. This was driven by the successful conversion of contingent resources into 2P reserves following positive well results.

Moreover, decommissioning timelines were extended—by three years at Jasmine and six years at Wassana—creating additional long-term value. The independent 2P reserves valuation, when combined with YE25 net cash, equates to approximately C$13 per share.

Research Analyst Stephane Foucaud wrote: “We raise our target price from C$12.70 to C$14 per share, with multiple catalysts still not reflected in our valuation.”

Full-Year Highlights (YE25)

  • 2P Reserves: 57.8 mmbbl
  • Reserves Replacement Ratio: 192%
  • Jasmine Reserves Addition: 7.4 mmbbl (4.4 mmbbl net)
  • Net Cash (YE26 projection): US$353 million
  • Unrisked NAV: ~C$11.80/share
  • ReNAV (with Thai appraisal upside): C$14.30/share
  • Target Price Raised: C$14.00 (from C$12.70)

Catalysts on the Horizon

Looking ahead, Valeura plans to provide updates on the Devepinar‑1 well test and future plans for its deep-gas play in Turkey, where historic audits suggest ~20 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of prospective unconventional resources.

Additionally, a final investment decision (FID) may be reached later in 2026 for the Bussabong gas development project in partnership with PTTEP. The initial phase could involve 1–2 production platforms, potentially unlocking further oil and gas upside from Block G3/65 in Thailand.

On a Final Note

Auctus Advisors’ latest analysis underscores Valeura’s resilience and execution strength, despite conservative pricing inputs. With robust reserve growth, healthy balance sheet projections, and multiple potential catalysts yet to be priced in, the outlook for Valeura appears promising. As 2026 unfolds, investors will be watching for further exploration and development updates that could reinforce the company’s long-term value proposition.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

