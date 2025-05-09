Follow us on:

Revitalising the Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Energy

The offshore oil sector in Southeast Asia is experiencing a resurgence, driven by strategic investments, operational efficiencies, and a focus on sustainable growth. This revitalisation is particularly evident in the Gulf of Thailand, where advancements in exploration and production technologies are unlocking new opportunities for energy companies.

Recent developments in the region have highlighted the potential for significant returns on investment. Enhanced drilling techniques and improved reservoir management have led to increased production rates and extended the economic life of existing fields. Moreover, the consolidation of assets and streamlined operations are enabling companies to realise cost savings and optimise resource utilisation.

In this dynamic environment, companies with a strong presence in the Gulf of Thailand are well-positioned to capitalise on these trends. Their strategic focus on operational excellence and financial discipline is yielding positive results, as evidenced by robust production figures and healthy balance sheets. Additionally, initiatives such as share buyback programmes reflect a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Valeura Energy achieves record oil production and sales volumes in Q4

Valeura Energy Inc. achieves record oil production in Q4 2024, ending the year with 22,825 bbls/d, strong financials, and strategic 2025 growth plans.
Valeura Energy completes Jasmine Field drilling, boosting output

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) boosts oil production to nearly 10,000 bbls/d post-successful infill drilling at Thailand’s Jasmine field.
Valeura Energy Nong Yao complex operating at its full capacity

Valeura Energy first oil production from Nong Yao C development

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) has commenced oil production from its Nong Yao C development in the Gulf of Thailand, aiming for peak rates of 11,000 bbls/d.
Valeura Energy wins prestigious awards at Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly

Valeura Energy Inc, recognized as Upstream Company of the Year by the Energy Council, celebrates their success at the Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly.
Best UK Energy Shares 2024: BlackRock BERI, Valeura, Quadrise, Diversified Energy and Enteq Technologies

Discover five UK shares in the Energy sector benefiting from industry trends and investments. Get insights from DirectorsTalk to make informed decisions.

