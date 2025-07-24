Valeura Energy Unmatched Cash Flow, Growth, and Acquisition Edge Revealed (Video)

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is redefining the oil and gas sector with surging cash generation, untapped reserve upside, and best-in-class acquisitions. In this interview, Stephane Foucaud, co-founder and Head of Research at Auctus Advisors, shares why Valeura stands out in Southeast Asia, detailing stability, balance sheet strength, and management execution that are setting new standards for value and growth.

Time (MM:SS) Key Discussion Point 00:36 Three pillars of Valeura’s investment case: cash generation, reserve growth, asset consolidation 01:10 Net cash value representing 45% of market cap; stable production outlook 01:49 Dynamics of reserve growth in Thailand, impact on asset life and NPV 03:37 Management’s ability in accretive M&A—acquisition at highly favourable terms 04:42 Valeura’s key differentiators: execution, shareholder alignment, cash position, low-cost region 06:57 Valeura’s rinse-and-repeat value creation business model 07:57 Outlook: further cash growth, potential for more reserve boosts and acquisitions

Valeura Energy Inc. is an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey. The firm is known for its strong cash generation, consistent reserve growth through drilling, and strategically smart acquisitions that have dramatically increased both production and reserves.