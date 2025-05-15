Valeura Energy approves Wassana redevelopment targeting 10,000 bbls/d by 2027

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) has taken final investment decision (“FID”) on redevelopment of the Wassana field, in Licence G10/48 (100% Valeura interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand, which is expected to create significant value for shareholders. The Company is pleased to provide details of the redevelopment project, updated reserves and resources estimates and values, and a revision to its 2025 guidance.

Highlights

Optimum Redevelopment Design: Redevelopment of the Wassana field through a new-build central processing platform(“CPP”) to optimise full block potential;

Redevelopment of the Wassana field through a new-build central processing platform(“CPP”) to optimise full block potential; Production Growth: First oil expected in Q2 2027, with peak field production of 10,000 bbls/d – more than 2.7 times current output from the field;

First oil expected in Q2 2027, with peak field production of 10,000 bbls/d – more than 2.7 times current output from the field; Significant Reserves Increase: Wassana proved plus probable (2P) reserves increased to 20.5 million bbls, representing an increment of approximately 18 million bbls compared to the continuing production with existing infrastructure only (1) ;

Wassana proved plus probable (2P) reserves increased to 20.5 million bbls, representing an increment of approximately 18 million bbls compared to the continuing production with existing infrastructure only ; Field Life Extension: Extends the end-of-field life (“EOFL”) to 2043, an increase of 16 years;

Extends the end-of-field life (“EOFL”) to 2043, an increase of 16 years; Efficient and Fully Funded Capital Allocation: US$120 million estimated investment in facilities over the next two years, with US$40 million in 2025, and the remainder in 2026, fully funded from the Company’s balance sheet;

US$120 million estimated investment in facilities over the next two years, with US$40 million in 2025, and the remainder in 2026, fully funded from the Company’s balance sheet; Highly accretive: Wassana 2P net present value (NPV 10 ) before tax increases to US$218 million (vs. US$127 million pre-FID) (2) , equating to a net asset value (“NAV”) (3) addition of C$1.23 per share; and

Wassana 2P net present value (NPV ) before tax increases to US$218 million (vs. US$127 million pre-FID) , equating to a net asset value (“NAV”) addition of C$1.23 per share; and Strong and Resilient Economics: An estimated 40% internal rate of return (“IRR”) at US$60/bbl Brent oil prices, and upside at higher price points, with a payback of 18 months.

Management estimate of reserves recoverable in a no-further-action case, with assumed decommissioning of the Mobile Offshore Production Unit (“MOPU”) at the end of 2027. NSAI 2024 Report, as more fully described in the Company’s February 13, 2025 press release. Incremental 2P NPV 10 after tax, using US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435, and 106.65 million common shares outstanding, as at December 31, 2024.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented: “Our final investment decision to pursue the Wassana redevelopment project is a milestone for Valeura. Since assuming operatorship, we have identified substantially more reserves than were initially estimated at the Wassana field. Beyond the significant increase in reserves and extension of field life, this project is expected to significantly increase production from the field to 10,000 bbls/d in the second half of 2027, at anticipated unit Adjusted Opex reflecting a reduction of approximately 2/3rds versus current rates. Additionally, this development concept is creating opportunities for further growth through a ‘hub and spoke’ model whereby we can potentially tie-in the satellite oil accumulations already discovered both north and south of the main Wassana field. This approach has been highly successful in both our Jasmine and Nong Yao fields. This project is very robust and resilient from an economic standpoint. Even in a lower oil price environment of US$60 per barrel, the development delivers returns of approximately 40% IRR. This economic strength provides downside protection while maintaining upside potential as oil prices strengthen, creating a favourable risk-reward profile for our shareholders. Our financial position allows us to fully fund this development through existing cash reserves, without compromising our balance sheet strength. The project’s solid economics across various price scenarios demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to creating sustainable value for our shareholders. I am very pleased that Valeura has grown into a business that has the capacity to take on this magnitude of project. At the same time, we continue to uphold our principle of generating healthy cash flow which provides the financial wherewithal to continue our ambition to add further value through growth.”

Wassana Field Redevelopment

Current production from the Wassana field is via a MOPU facility that is constrained by an end-of-life expected at end 2027. Given this limited life, it is only possible to recover approximately 2.5 mmbbls of oil with the current production facility. The facility is also limited in the number of future development wells that could be drilled and has insufficient oil and fluid processing capacity to recover the expected reserves and resources of oil in the G10/48 licence. Further, the MOPU’s age and processing system also carry the highest unit Adjusted Opex of all Valeura’s Gulf of Thailand assets.

The Company has reviewed a number of different redevelopment concepts for the Wassana field and has selected a new CPP with 24 production well slots as the optimal development concept to yield both the highest financial returns and the maximum total recoverable oil from the G10/48 licence. The new CPP will replace the existing MOPU production infrastructure and is expected to allow for a more holistic commercialisation of the field’s oil reserves, both by enabling more aerially extensive drilling reach and also by way of a longer facility design life, resulting in more years of cash flow generation. Given the increased reserves and contingent resource identified in the G10/48 licence, the new facility is required to have a production life well into the 2040s. The CPP, which mirrors the specifications of the Company’s Nong Yao A facility, has been designed to also accommodate future growth opportunities through the eventual tie-in of additional oil accumulations both to the north and to the south of the Wassana field.

The Company has selected Thai Nippon Steel Engineering & Construction Corporation Ltd (“Thai Nippon Steel”) for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (“EPCC”) of the facility. Thai Nippon Steel is a very capable EPCC contractor with four decades experience in developing facilities of this type in Thailand.

The contracting strategy selected by the Company ensures that more than 80% of the US$120 million facility capex is under fixed price commitments, with key long-lead items secured.

Capital Investment & Development Timeline

Total capex for the CPP and all of the export pipelines and facilities is estimated at US$120 million, of which approximately US$40 million is planned to be spent in 2025 with the remainder in 2026. The current plan is for the CPP to be fully installed and ready to commence development drilling at approximately the end of 2026. The initial drilling campaign comprises 16 horizontal development wells and one water injection well. Based on rig rates that the Company contracted in 2024, the estimated cost of each development well is approximately US$4.8 million. However, Valeura has observed a downward trend in jack-up drilling rig rates and materials in recent months, and therefore anticipates that drilling capex for the Wassana redevelopment may be lower if this trend continues. First oil from the new facility is planned for Q2 2027.

Production Profile & Operating Efficiencies

Once the initial development wells are completed, management estimates that the Wassana field will produce oil at rates of 10,000 bbls/d in the second half of 2027. The target plateau rate for the CPP is then above 7,500 bbls/d after the existing MOPU is decommissioned in late 2027. Once the CPP is operational, Valeura estimates that its operating characteristics will be approximately consistent with the performance of the Nong Yao A facility, which bears Adjusted Opex per bbl (a non-IFRS measure, more fully described in the Company’s May 14, 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis) in the range of US$12 – 16/bbl. This is anticipated to reduce the Company’s overall Adjusted Opex per bbl, thereby making the development value accretive and the portfolio more resilient.

Expansion Potential & Economic Resilience

The updated EOFL for the Wassana field is 2043 (see below) and the CPP will be constructed to include two risers to allow for satellite field tiebacks. Accumulations of oil have already been identified to the north of Wassana at the Nirami field, which may form the basis for one satellite development, and the Company is reprocessing 3D seismic south of the Wassana field in the vicinity of the Mayura oil discovery to support further appraisal drilling in this area. Development of these satellites would extend both the plateau production from the CPP and also the ultimate field life. The CPP concept facilitates the development of satellite fields with minimal wellhead platform infrastructure, resulting in the potential for cost-efficient tieback operations; the Company envisages such incremental production bearing even lower Adjusted Opex than the cost of the production tied directly to the CPP.

Valeura has thoroughly evaluated the economics of the CPP redevelopment project, and believes the project presents a compelling investment proposition. All of the Company’s investments are scrutinised based on oil price sensitivities, and in this instance, even at Brent crude oil benchmark prices of US$60/bbl, management estimates that Wassana will generate an IRR in excess of 40% and a payback of 18 months, underscoring the resilience and strong economics of the redevelopment.

Wassana Reserves and Resources Update

Valeura has commissioned Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (“NSAI”) to assess the reserves and contingent resources for its Wassana field in light of the decision to pursue the Wassana redevelopment. For clarity, NSAI’s evaluation only addresses the G10/48 licence, the Company’s other assets were not re-evaluated. NSAI’s evaluation is presented in a report dated May 14, 2025 (the “NSAI Wassana FID Report”) and is based on an effective date of December 31, 2024 so as to be consistent with previous NSAI evaluations of the Company’s reserves and resources.

The NSAI Wassana FID Report includes those oil accumulations on the Wassana field that have already been encountered and derisked through the Company’s drilling programme in 2023, in addition to known accumulations which are being accessed through the existing Wassana infrastructure. All reserves on the G10/48 licence are deemed to be heavy oil reserves.

Wassana Heavy Oil Reserves Gross (Before Royalties) Reserves, Working Interest Share (mbbls) Proved Producing Developed 1,851 Non-Producing Developed 198 Undeveloped 13,364 Total Proved (1P) 15,413 Total Probable (P2) 5,136 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 20,549 Total Possible (P3) 2,148 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 22,697

Valeura Energy notes that NSAI’s previous assessment of Wassana reserves, the NSAI 2024 Report, as more fully described in the Company’s February 13, 2025 press release, was based on the most conservative redevelopment concept that delivered relatively low reserves. With FID of the CPP-based redevelopment concept, NSAI is now able to use the planned CPP facility, increased number of wells, and their associated production profiles and cost to estimate the reserves indicated above, which in all instances, are higher than those in the NSAI 2024 Report.

Net present values of future net revenue from oil reserves are based on forecast Brent crude oil reference prices of US$75.58, US$78.51, US$79.89, US$81.82, and US$83.46 per bbl for the years ending December 31, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, respectively, with 2% escalation thereafter. NSAI assumes cost inflation of 2% per annum. Price realisation forecasts are based on the Brent crude oil reference prices above, and adjusted for oil quality, and market differentials.

The estimated 2P NPV 10 after income taxes from the Wassana field is US$218.2 million.

Wassana Future Net Revenue Before Tax NPV 10 (US$ million) After Tax NPV 10 (US$ million) Proved Producing Developed (30.0) (30.0) Non-Producing Developed 13.7 13.7 Undeveloped 273.5 200.9 Total Proved (1P) 257.2 184.6 Total Probable (P2) 97.3 33.7 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 354.5 218.2 Total Possible (P3) 97.5 48.3 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 452.0 266.5

The NSAI 2024 Report indicated a 2P NPV 10 of US$126.6 million after income taxes, which implies that the redevelopment project adds US$91.6 million in incremental value. Expressed in Canadian dollars (using an US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435), the incremental 2P NPV 10 is C$131.4 million after income taxes, which, on a per share basis equates to a value add of C$1.23/share. These estimates are based on the same assumptions set out in the Company’s February 13, 2025 press release, which assumed a US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435 and 106.65 million common shares outstanding, as at December 31, 2024. As a result, the Company estimates a current NAV of C$14.84/share, based on the sum of the 2P NPV 10 and the Company’s cash as of December 31, 2024, which was US$259.4 million.

With this update, the Company’s 2P reserves as of year-end 2024 are increased to 57.6 mmbbls which yields a reserve life index (“RLI”) of 6.5 years. The Wassana field illustrates the potential for Gulf of Thailand fields to continue adding reserves and extending economic field life. The Company has increased its reserves life every year since assuming operatorship.

Gross (Before Royalties) Reserves, Working Interest Share (mbbls) Reserves by Field Jasmine (Light/ Medium)(1) Manora (Light/ Medium)(1) Nong Yao (Light/ Medium)(1) Wassana (Heavy)(2) Total Proved Producing Developed 5,268 1,370 6,541 1,851 15,030 Non-Producing Developed 703 433 153 198 1,487 Undeveloped 4,713 705 3,742 13,364 22,524 Total Proved (1P) 10,684 2,509 10,436 15,413 39,042 Total Probable (P2) 6,108 848 6,500 5,136 18,592 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 16,792 3,357 16,936 20,549 57,634 Total Possible (P3) 3,647 718 4,297 2,148 10,810 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 20,440 4,075 21,233 22,697 68,445

NSAI 2024 Report NSAI Wassana FID Report

NSAI also assessed contingent resources for the G10/48 licence. Best estimate (2C) contingent resources are reduced from 12.7 mmbbls to 6.2 mmbbls on an unrisked basis. This reduction is largely due to a significant portion of the contingent resource moving into reserves with the approval of the new project. The majority of the remaining contingent resources are associated with the Nirami Field to the north with some also associated with the Mayura discovery to the south.

Contingent Resources NSAI Wassana FID Report Urisked (mmbbls) Risked (mmbbls) Low Estimate (1C) 6.5 3.6 Best Estimate (2C) 6.2 2.6 High Estimate (3C) 9.3 3.4

Guidance Update

In light of anticipated 2025 spending of US$40 million on the Wassana redevelopment project, the Company’s guidance for Adjusted Capex (a non-IFRS measure, more fully described in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2025) has been revised to US$165 – 185 million for the full year 2025. The Company is also providing guidance on Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure, being Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations less Adjusted Capex, both as more fully described in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2025). Under Valeura’s Updated 2025 Guidance, and based on benchmark Brent oil prices ranging from US$65 – 85/bbl, Free Cashflow Guidance is US$80 – 195 million.

Valeura Energy’s guidance assumptions for average production, Adjusted Opex (a non-IFRS measure, more fully described in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2025), and Exploration expense are re-affirmed. In addition to spending on the Wassana redevelopment project in 2025, the Company’s Updated 2025 Guidance is based on the unchanged assumption of having one drilling rig on contract for the full year and conducting certain brownfield developments as previously disclosed. Adjusted Opex includes the cost of leasing certain vessels as part of its ongoing operations, including the Nong Yao C MOPU, the Jasmine field’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, as well as Floating Storage and Offloading vessels at the Manora and Wassana fields, and a warehouse. Such leases are expected to total approximately US$33 million, unchanged from the Original 2025 Guidance.

Original 2025Guidance Updated 2025Guidance Average Daily Oil Production(1) 23.0 – 25.5 mbbls/d 23.0 – 25.5 mbbls/d Adjusted Opex US$215 – 245 million US$215 – 245 million Adjusted Capex US$125 – 150 million US$165 – 185 million Exploration expense Approximately US$11 million Approximately US$11 million Free Cash Flow US$112 – 227 million(2) US$80 – 195 million

Working interest share production, before royalties. Illustrative Free Cash Fow guidance based on the Company’s Original 2025 Guidance assumptions.

Also unchanged is the Company’s intention to fund its 2025 guidance spending through cash on hand plus cash flow generated from ongoing operations. The Company continues to expect that these sources will continue to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet, concurrent with the Wassana redevelopment, thereby providing capacity for other growth projects, including inorganic opportunities.

