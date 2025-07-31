Valeura Energy publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) has announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented: “Our 2024 Sustainability Report underscores our commitment to transparency in everything we do. We are proud of our performance on the important dimensions of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance. This includes having reduced our greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% in 2024, our first full year of operations in Thailand. Our 2024 Sustainability Report elaborates on this achievement and demonstrates our progress across a wide array of sustainability-related metrics, as measured against the baseline data we presented in our inaugural sustainability report, last year.”

Valeura’s 2024 Sustainability Report was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, and has been made available on the Valeura website, under the Sustainability section. The Company has also published a report on its compliance with the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (commonly referred to as Canada’s Modern Slavery Act) and has uploaded its latest annual report in accordance with Canada’s Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act.

