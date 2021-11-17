Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Open Orphan Wins £5.1m RSV Human Challenge Study Contract

Open Orphan

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge clinical trials, announces that hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, has signed a £5.1m contract with a biopharmaceutical company to test its Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) using hVIVO’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Human Challenge Study Model.

The study is due to commence in H2 2022, with the revenue from the contract being recognised across 2021 and 2022. hVIVO will conduct this study on behalf of this biopharmaceutical client to demonstrate the efficacy of its IMP against RSV infection. 

RSV is a contagious virus that affects the respiratory tract of children and at-risk older adults; in severe cases, it can cause pneumonia and other life-threatening breathing difficulties. RSV is a significant public health threat and is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation of young children across the world. It also poses a significant threat to at-risk older adults; in the current climate, RSV may also lower immunity and increase the risk of developing COVID-19, and where these infections occur together, it can worsen the severity of COVID-19 illness.

hVIVO has two decades of experience and expertise in safely conducting challenge studies across a range of respiratory viruses, including RSV, various strains of Influenza, human Rhinovirus HRV (common cold virus), malaria, and asthma. In October 2020, this expanded to include the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cathal Friel, Executive Chairman of Open Orphan said: “We are pleased to have signed this contract to test our client’s product using our RSV Human Challenge Study Model. It is testament to our position as the world leading provider of Phase IIa human challenge study clinical trials that innovative biopharmaceutical companies, as well as Big Pharma, are actively and regularly engaging us to test their novel vaccine and antiviral candidates.

“RSV is one of several infectious and respiratory disease areas of unmet need that we are seeing rapidly growing interest in from drug developers. We look forward to working with more companies across the world to test their antivirals and vaccines, as Phase IIa human challenge studies increasingly become part of mainstream clinical trial design.”

You might also enjoy reading  Open Orphan's Venn Life Sciences signs contract renewal worth £1.5m
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

DirectorsTalk Interviews

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.